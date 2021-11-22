SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving is now just three days away and many people are heading to their holiday destinations.
“We expect pre-pandemic level or there about traffic out there, so about 90 percent of where we were in 2019,” said AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop.
It’s the season for holiday travel. With Thanksgiving just days away, roadways are expected to be filled with millions of Americans heading out to celebrate the holidays with family and friends.
“In Massachusetts, we expect 1.2 million to travel for Thanksgiving. That’s up 15.5 percent from a year ago,” Schieldrop explained.
With more travelers comes more traffic. Schieldrop told Western Mass News that drivers should prepare for congested roads, especially on Wednesday afternoon.
“The worst times of day is going to be Wednesday afternoon from 1 to 7 p.m. So that afternoon, a lot of people duck out of work early, they take a half day, and so those folks and people traveling that day that’s generally the peak period,” Schieldrop explained.
One Chicopee resident told Western Mass News that she’s beating the holiday rush by waiting until the weekend to visit her family.
“We’re going to go to my folks house in Pittsfield, which is a little bit of a drive…It’s easier to try to avoid traffic when you go after the holidays. It’s easier to get everyone else to be together when there’s less traffic concerns, especially when you have kids in the car,” said Jessica Panetti of Chicopee.
Another resident said that she's avoiding traffic by skipping Thanksgiving celebrations all together.
“I don’t want to travel. COVID is still around, too many people at the airport, and it’s just not my thing…not this year anyways,” said Carleen Charles.
However, if you are hitting the roads this year, experts said you should be prepared to wait.
“Things are busy out there, so we just ask people to be patient. Do your best, give yourself as much time as possible,” Schieldrop added.
Schieldrop said before you head out, check your tire pressure, car battery, and fill-up your gas tanks to be sure to limit any road side troubles during your travels.
