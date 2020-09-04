SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Travelers are expected to hit the roads this holiday weekend, but it won’t be as highly anticipated as last year due to COVID-19.
Now MassDOT is taking steps for people to have a smooth travel.
For example, this holiday weekend they’re going to shut down construction outside of fixed worked zones. They want to make sure people can get to their destination safely.
But one AAA representative said they’re seeing different areas in the Bay State where there may be fewer travelers.
"As compared to this time last year, we're still seeing a decline,” said Sandra Marsian, vice president of AAA Pioneer Valley. “So we're seeing Cape Cod still being a popular destination for folks only down 5 to 10% roughly in terms of traffic. Boston's way down, about 50% traffic, so that's a big difference and it has to do with people working from home."
Some travelers said they're taking measures to stay safe and healthy by masking up, wearing gloves, and social distancing. They’re also wearing gloves at gas pumps or hand sanitizing after getting gas.
But one of the common things people are doing is limiting the number of times they stop.
“Trying to stop the least as possible, only if I really have to,” said Diana Jaramillo, who is traveling to Maine. “Wear my mask, wash my hands, social distance, all that good stuff.”
“Definitely traveling alone, driving my own car, and staying away from people,” said Leandro Rosa, who’s traveling from Holyoke to Hull. “I don’t leave the state. I work at a school. We have a lot of students that need our help. They have autism and I can't take too many risks.”
