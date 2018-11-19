WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Biting cold can take its toll on cars and with the temperatures about to spiral down this Thanksgiving, AAA is urging drivers to take precautions ahead of the holiday rush..
There is no place like home for the holidays, but getting there can be a bit of a challenge and if you have car trouble, it can be even more of a headache.
Many will head over the river and through the woods, but car problems can put the brakes on holiday fun.
The folks at the AAA call center in West Springfield have been very busy.
"We’re much busier this year in November than we had been in the past - 10 percent up on call volume so far month to date. We’re seeing a lot of no-starts. Things we normally see in December and January, we’re seeing earlier in the season," said Joseph Ferraro with AAA.
AAA said to make sure to take a look at the battery for any visible corrosion, sooner than later.
"It’s the first cold snap of the season. People may not have a chance to get their cars checked out for winter because it is so early in the season," Ferraro noted.
Ferraro told Western Mass News that it is a good idea to get your battery tested if it is three years old or more, even if you don’t see signs of trouble.
However, if you do, "if the car is showing signs that it may start hard in the morning, maybe turning over more slowly than it used to especially in the colder mornings, it’s a good idea to get the vehicle over to a mechanic," Ferraro explained.
Because of the influx in calls to AAA, customers are asked to remain patient.
"We expect it to be most busy on the weekend when people are going back home to travel. Saturday, Sunday, and even into Monday, that’s when we expect most of the call volume to hit," Ferraro said.
If you do get into some travel on the roads, AAA said it is best to call right away.
