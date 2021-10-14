(WGGB/WSHM) -- AAA is urging drivers to slow down and move over for emergency workers. On Thursday, the agency highlighted a new report showing nearly a quarter of drivers don't know the law exists in all 50 states.

AAA held an online event this morning to increase awareness, along with law enforcement and traffic safety officials. They said, on average, about 24 responders are killed each year while helping others on the road side.

In Massachusetts, many drivers comply with the 2009 law, but responders are still being struck or killed every year. Two officers were recently struck in the line of duty.

Mass. trooper dies from injuries sustained during traffic stop in 2018 FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. State Police have announced the line-of-duty death of a trooper, who died from injuries he sustained after…

"The problem of drivers failing to move over is a persistent threat. Emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and road construction crews continue to be put in danger by a motorist who failed to move over," said Mass. State Police Major Michael Michno.

Michno says Col. Christopher Mason is in Washington, D.C. as the name of Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas Devlin will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial which honors officers across the nation who died in the line of duty.

Devlin's funeral was held in September 2020. He died from injuries sustained two years earlier when he was struck by car.