SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have an update on a story Western Mass News first reported Friday about a female dog, found abandoned on the streets of Springfield, engorged with milk, with no puppies in sight.
She was the apparent victim of backyard breeders and animal control officers feared the puppies were taken from their mother far too soon to be sold.
Since Friday, the response has been overwhelming. The Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that immediately after our story aired, a tip came in and five of the puppies are now reunited with their mother.
These five little guys are adjusting to life back with mom after being reunited at TJO over the weekend.
"We think that this in direct response to the news story airing. An owner of one of the puppies reached out to us and said he had one of the puppies and knew where a number of the other puppies were. He was in contact with the owner, who has not come in personally, but agreed to let us take some of the puppies and reunite them," said Hannah Orenstein with Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.
Their mom, who staff call Jambalaya, was found last Thursday night roaming around Maple and Union Streets under weight and engorged with milk.
Jambalaya is happy to have some of her pups back, but Orenstein told Western Mass News they believe there are more.
"We think so, we think there's anywhere from two to five more puppies. The owner's aware that we would love to have them with momma as well, but at this point, we do not have a firm commitment that those other puppies will come in," Orenstein explained.
In Massachusetts, selling a dog under eight weeks old is illegal. Orenstein said that these pups are five weeks old.
"At this point, we're not going to pursue and legal action against the owner of the puppies or the mom. Our goal is harm reduction. We want to make sure that mom and any of the puppies we can get a hold of get proper nutrition and vet care and are doing well before they get placed anywhere," Orenstein noted.
TJO also wants so-called backyard breeders and buyers to know how critical it is to keep mom and pups together for at least eight weeks or more.
"It can't be understated. Not only does it provide vital immunity for diseases that puppies that are going to be exposed to throughout their life, but it also ensures that you're getting a puppy that's more behaviorally rounded that's been raised with littermates and they've been around a mom who corrects their behavior when it's inappropriate," Orenstein added.
Srenstein said that these puppies are here to stay with their mom, while they try to work with the owner and the public to find their missing siblings.
TJO Director Pam Peebles said that backyard breeders, and in turn puppies who are sold too young, are becoming a big issue in western Massachusetts. They said that some breeders and buyers may not be aware of Massachusetts law or the health implications of taking a puppy away too soon from it's mother.
Anyone who thinks they may have one of Jambalaya's puppies, or who has any information on any pups for sale under eight weeks old, is asked to contact the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.