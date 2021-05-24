NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
In his honor, Northampton's Abolition Now is hosting a one year later standout in front of Northampton City Hall.
Abolition Now organizer Ashwin Ravikumar said the group is calling for community members to remember Floyd and others who were victims of police violence.
"Since the murder of George Floyd one year ago we have yet to see meaningful action divest from policing and invest in community-led, peer-led non-coercive solutions to community safety," Ravikumar said.
The memorial will begin at 4 p.m. in front of city hall followed by public comment at 5:30 p.m. where community members will have the chance to speak with city leaders ahead of their budget meeting, where police funding will be discussed.
