WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A storm and strong winds that passed through part of western Mass. Friday afternoon has left 1,100 Eversource customers without power, according to the Eversource outage map.
West Springfield Police said the areas of Piper Road, Morgan Road and Amostown Road were hit hard by the storm.
Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon shared a statement with Western Mass News which reads:
Eversource crews are currently responding to reports of outages in the West Springfield area after storms moved through around 5 p.m. and brought trees and branches down onto power lines. At this time, approximately 1,100 customers are without power.
Our crews are currently out assessing the damage and trying to navigate impassible roads in some areas. As soon as debris is removed, our crews will work to restore power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible.
West Springfield Public Information Officer Joseph LaFrance told Western Mass News that four detail officers are currently out blocking roads and cleanup will take days. No injuries have been reported.
A Western Mass News viewer shared photos of trees down in the area of Pheasants Crossing and Pease Ave. In West Springfield.
