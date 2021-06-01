Rafael update: puppy found abandoned in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A follow up to a story Western Mass News brought you last week out of Holyoke.

Remember Rafael? 

The two year old puppy that was found abandoned, injured, and unfed on the side of the road... Has taken a turn for the better!

After being placed in the care of Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield, the two year old pup seems to be making a recovery.

And because of the surgery provided by TJO his leg does not need to be amputated.

Rafael is not yet available for adoption but stick with Western Mass News for the latest as we follow the pup's recovery.

