SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A follow up to a story Western Mass News brought you last week out of Holyoke.
Remember Rafael?
The two year old puppy that was found abandoned, injured, and unfed on the side of the road... Has taken a turn for the better!
[WATCH THE STORY: Springfield animal org. rescues abandoned dog, advises pet owners to seek help if needed]
After being placed in the care of Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield, the two year old pup seems to be making a recovery.
And because of the surgery provided by TJO his leg does not need to be amputated.
Rafael is not yet available for adoption but stick with Western Mass News for the latest as we follow the pup's recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.