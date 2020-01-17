SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local animal shelter is looking for answers after a severely abused and neglected dog was found on the streets of Holyoke.
Sadly, animal control officers said this is becoming almost common.
They're asking people to be vigilant and if you see something, say something. They also want to get the word out to pet owners that if you cannot take care of your animal, there is help.
This little pit bull came into the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield in pretty rough shape.
"We were really, really disturbed to learn that an adult pit pull weighed 39.3 pounds," said Pam Peebles with TJO.
Athena, the name the staff has given her, is emaciated and should weigh almost double that, but that isn't her only issue.
"She was caked from her entire body from the tip of her nose and tail to her entire back and legs with feces and urine and she has a number of...seven or eight...pressure sores all over her body. All of those things are really symptoms of long-term confinement. That this is not a stray dog that was struggling to be on the street. This is a dog that absolutely at the hands of humans, was held in confinement or captive, and couldn't get any help," Peebles explained.
Peebles told Western Mass News that, amazingly, Athena is in good spirits.
"We are here to say somebody saw this, somebody knew this, somebody just has to pick of the phone, please. Even if you're the animal's owner, we are not here to judge you. We are not here to get you in trouble," Peebles noted.
Athena, Peebles said, is not alone and that they are seeing cases like this all too often.
"We have a current case with a cat that's beyond disturbing and, two weeks ago, we had a dog that didn't survive because of starvation," Peebles said.
Peebles is pleading with the public to report any animal you think may be in distress.
Peebles said anyone with information on Athena is asked to give them a call. She said there is help for pet owners who are struggling. Shelters like TJO and Dakin Humane Society have information on pet food banks and subsidized vaccinations. She said abandoning a pet is against the law, but surrendering is not and, while heartbreaking, may save a life.
