SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A dog that Springfield Police said they saw getting beaten on video, has made a huge transformation. It took months of training and action through the courts, but now Buddha is available for adoption.
When Buddha was brought into Thomas J O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center at the end of April, Western Mass News had to film her from far away, she was nervous around people.
Springfield police at the time told us what they saw happen to the dog captured on video with its owner in the city.
"Violently beating his dog with a leash, grabbing it by its neck and then kicked it once in the head," said Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police Spokesperson in April 2021.
But now, more than two months later, Buddha’s transformation is clear.
"This is a dog that is wary of people and she is learning to trust people," said shelter supervisor Lori Swanson.
Initially considered evidence, now the staff at TJO said Buddha is ready to go to a forever home.
"When an animal is confiscated they’re still somebody’s property until the court steps in and makes a decision and the court I think persuaded the gentleman to call and surrender his dog," said Swanson.
From evidence, to evidently enjoying life.
"One of our staff members takes her to mount tom and she goes hiking all the time she loves water she loves playing," said Swanson.
Shelter manager Lori Swanson said Buddha needs a family that can keep up with her exercise needs and can be patient with her healing process as the only pet in the house.
"She needs somebody that’s an experienced dog person. we believe that she is best suited for an adult home," said Swanson.
Overcoming enormous challenges just to enjoy the simple pleasures of being a dog.
"She’s a laid-back dog. When she’s in her space when she’s with her people all she wants to do is curl up at your feet and just get some pats," said Swanson.
