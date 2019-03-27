WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five people were seriously injured in two separate fires within hours of each other on Tuesday in western Massachusetts.
In both cases, an accelerant was used to make the fires bigger, creating a dangerous flash.
In Ware and West Springfield, there were two different fires that flashed over injuring a total of five people.
Four young adults in Ware were celebrating a 21st birthday with a fire in a barrel in the driveway.
Investigators point out that barrel fires are not legal. In this case, they said that the four were standing around the barrel when they decided to put something onto the fire to make it brighter and that is when tragedy struck.
"When they did that, the fuel exploded and the fire engulfed three of them and the fourth inhaled the hot gasses. Two of them were Lifeflighted to Boston, one by ground to UMass Medical. The fourth was treated and released from Mary Lane Hospital," said Ware Deputy Fire Chief Edward Wloch.
Fire officials told Western Mass News that a preliminary investigation shows that the accelerant was gasoline.
In West Springfield, a similar incident happened just a few hours earlier. Although they are totally unrelated, there are striking similarities.
"He used some flammable liquid to make the fire larger, but when he threw the liquid on there, the vapors ignited and flashed back and caught his clothing on fire and the only way they could extinguish it was with a dry chemical extinguisher from a nearby business." said West Springfield Fire Chief Bill Flaherty.
According to fire officials. all of the victims in this case didn't immediately 'Stop, Drop, and Roll' to put out the flames on them.
Officials are urging residents to never add a flammable liquid to an indoor fireplace, outdoor fire pit, wood stove, barbecue, or when conducting open burning.
