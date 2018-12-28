FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities report that a nationwide outage that impacted 911 access from cell phones in Massachusetts and other states has been resolved.
Mass. State Police said Friday that telecommunications company CenturyLink had been working to repair what the company called a “network element” that reportedly caused the problem.
As a result, cell phone phone users in Massachusetts may not have had the ability to call 911 in the event of an emergency.
Residents were being urged to first try 911 if emergency services were needed and if that didn't work, to then call the full 10-digit number for one of the state's public safety answering points, their local police department, or a local State Police barracks.
State Police reported shortly after 8 a.m. that the issue had been resolved and people can resume using 911 on their cell phones.
The outage did not impact landline services.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
