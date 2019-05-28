Early Tuesday morning a tractor trailer rolled over on it's side causing a complete shut down on I-91 North in Chicopee.
Trash and debris could be seen from our traffic cameras covering parts of the highway.
According to the Springfield State Police barracks, 391-South to I-91 North is blocked off starting at Exit 12.
All drivers are being diverted to I-391 North.
Springfield Police also say the driver of the truck was extracted and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
State Police, Springfield and Chicopee fire were all on scene assisting.
Stick with Western Mass News on air and online for the full traffic report.
