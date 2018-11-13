SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An accident on I-91 south in Springfield is causing backups.
State Police told Western Mass News the crash occurred near exit 1 on the Springfield/Longmeadow line around 10 p.m.
At one point Tuesday night, all lanes were shut down while crews worked the scene, but as of 10:51 p.m. it appears traffic is moving by with one lane open.
No word yet how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.