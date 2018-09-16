SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of the road was shut down at State and Catherine Street while Springfield responded to a car accident early Sunday morning

Officials tell us the accident occurred after midnight.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the accident or how many cars were involved.

The road has since reopened.

We will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.