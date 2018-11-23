ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - An accident on the southbound side of I-91 in Enfield caused some major traffic back-ups.
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, all lanes between Exit 48 and 47W were closed down as a result.
The accident occurred shortly before noon.
The Enfield Fire Department was also on scene, and Connecticut State Police worked quickly to clean up the scene.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
