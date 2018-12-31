SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and fire crews in Springfield responded to an accident scene on Liberty Street Monday afternoon.
Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told us the motor vehicle accident happened in the area of 600 Liberty St.
This was around noon time New Year's Eve.
Western Mass News has confirmed that at least one person was transported to the hospital. No immediate word on their current condition.
Earlier Leger told us there was an 'extrication' in progress. This was shortly after emergency crews were called to the scene.
State Police also blocked the entrance to the Mass Pike because the accident happened right at the stop sign nearby.
Stay with Western Mass News for the latest details. As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update.
