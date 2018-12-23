SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A handful of Eversource customers in Springfield woke up without power this morning following an accident on Wilbraham Road.
Police were first called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
This was for the area of 1455 Wilbraham Rd.
No word if anyone was injured or the circumstances surrounding the accident itself.
However when Western Mass News went to the scene around 7:30 a.m. we could see damage to a utility pole, as well as wires attached, and police did have the area blocked off.
According to the Eversource Outage Map more than 30 customers have been without power in that area for hours now.
As of about 11:30 a.m. Eversource was reporting they expected power to be restored by about 12:45 p.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this situation and any new updates will be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.