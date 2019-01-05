SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police were called to an accident scene on Boston Rd. in Springfield this morning.
We do know at least one vehicle was involved and the Springfield Police Department responded shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.
This was for the area of 1177 Boston Rd.
No immediate word if there were any injuries as a result of this crash.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene we could see two vehicles being towed away and police were there directing traffic.
This was at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
Officials from the Springfield Fire Department report that they did respond to the scene as well.
Further details weren't immediately available. We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation. As soon as we know more, we will update this story. Stay with us online and starting at 10 p.m. on FOX6 for the latest.
