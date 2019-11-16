SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials discovered an entrapment on Cooley Street between two MVA vehicles, a red mustang cobra and a white Chrysler 200 early Saturday morning.
The mustang caught fire due to the accident the 32-year-old male driver was pulled from the vehicle by a passerby with another passerby successfully extinguished the fire.
The Chrysler 200 was driven by an elderly female who needed to be extricated using the "Jaws of Life".
Both drivers were transported to the nearest hospital with unknown injuries.
The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.