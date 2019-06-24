SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just before 8 o'clock Monday morning the Springfield fire department was responding to a structure fire on 115 St. James Ave.
According to Captain Brian Tetreault, there was no fire at the address but they did come across a two vehicle accident at the intersection of St. James Ave. and Thompson.
A female operator of one of the vehicles was transported with unknown injuries.
The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were treated on scene.
The Springfield fire department tells us, St. James Ave. was closed for a short amount of time while they worked to clear the accident.
