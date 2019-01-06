SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A number of accidents occurred in Springfield overnight after roads turned icy following yesterday's rain.
With temperatures hovering in the upper 20's to lower 30's the roads were slick, police confirm.
Captain Richard LaBelle with the Springfield Police Department tells us that most if not all the crashes they responded to overnight, were related to the icy conditions.
"With ice doesn't matter how slow you're going," he told us.
Western Mass News cameras captured video of two of these accidents. One on Hall Street and another Carew Street ...this was between about midnight and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
No immediate word on the exact number of crashes, but LaBelle told us there were no life-threatening injuries reported.
