HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the men arrested in connection with a string of purse snatchings faced a judge on Friday.
Derek Michalczyk was found dangerous by the judge at Holyoke District Court this afternoon.
The 34-year-old appeared virtually from the house of corrections. The judge ruled in favor of prosecutors, who argued he would be a danger to the public.
Michalczyk and Angel Gonzalez were arrested on Tuesday in connection with parking lot robberies that police said targeted elderly women.
Prosecutors allege that as a result of his alleged actions, an 81-year-old woman had three surgeries on her arm after being assaulted. This is evidence the judge made note of.
“Based on what’s before me, within the setting of a dangerousness hearing, he's allegedly operating a motor vehicle while someone else is getting out and knocking over elderly people and, in this case, allegedly breaking someone’s arm in multiple places,” the judge explained in open court.
Michalczyk will be held for 120 days without bail. His next court date is scheduled for December 30.
Meantime, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told Western Mass News that police are still investigating potential connections to similar robberies in the Riverdale Shopping Plaza in West Springfield and others in Springfield, which could prompt additional charges.
Gonzalez is expected to appear in court for his dangerousness hearing next Thursday.
