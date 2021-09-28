SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Accused serial killer Stewart Weldon has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges.
The bodies of three women were found in his Springfield home back in 2018. Tuesday's hearing today came just weeks before his trial was set to officially begin.
Stewart Weldon changed his initial plea and pleaded guilty today to 39 charges. Prosecutors said Weldon raped and strangled three women to death, burying them in his home.
"Count one murder in the first degree how do you plead sir guilty or not guilty?" said the judge.
"I plead guilty sir," said Weldon.
Accused serial killer Stewart Weldon made a surprise plea change on Thursday, pleading guilty to 39 charges including murder, rape and kidnapping just weeks before his trial was set to begin after already being postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Each of the charges of murder carries a sentence of life in prison," said the judge.
Three women's bodies were found decomposed and buried in the 44-year old’s Page Boulevard home in Springfield back in 2018.
"You understand you’re pleading guilty to and the sentences being recommended?" said the judge.
"Yes, your honor," said Weldon
Disturbing and graphic details of the murders coming to light in the two-hour hearing. The victims are not being identified by Western Mass News because they are victims of sexual assault.
Known as the "House of Horrors" case, prosecutors said Weldon admitted to a psychiatrist that he killed all three victims by strangling them in his basement. Investigators said he raped the victims as well as a number of other women who survived the attacks.
"I’m guilty to the murders your honor," said Weldon.
"Are you guilty to these other offenses you’re offering to plead guilty to?"
"Yes, your honor," sad Weldon.
Surprising new details, Weldon told the judge he only completed the first grade and is dyslexic, saying he cannot read or write.
He said he is bipolar and suffers from ADHD and also never held any type of job.
"Have you had any other specialized training or on-the-job type training?" said the judge.
"Like what?" said Weldon.
Weldon was pulled over by police in 2018 for a broken taillight. A woman in his car said she had been held against her will for a month, beaten with a hammer and sexually assaulted.
An investigation followed, neighbors reported a smell coming from Weldon's basement where the bodies were discovered.
Now three years later, Weldon was emotional and fidgeting back and forth-telling the judge several times he wants to waive his right to a trial.
"I just I’m pleading guilty because I want to plead guilty...I just want to close this case and give closure to everybody," said Weldon.
Weldon originally faced more than 50 charges but this plea deal included only 39 charges. Tentative sentencing is scheduled for Thursday if a large enough courtroom is available.
