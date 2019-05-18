SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield State University held their 180th commencement ceremony this afternoon, but the day had a different meaning for one family.
More than 1,300 new graduates and their families filled the Mass Mutual Center Saturday afternoon as they close this chapter of their lives, and prepare for the next one.
Jennifer Lafleur, an award winning actress and alumni of Westfield State, served as the commencement speaker.
She shared with the graduates and their families the importance of being happy now, celebrating the moment, and remembering that there is no clear definition of success.
"I think that there's so much pressure to have it all figured out right now, and you don't have to have it all figured out right now. You just need to know what's next," stated Lafleur.
For Gianna Dean of Saugus, MA, she can only describe the day one way.
"It's surreal. It just really is and I feel like that's cliché to say, but it's so true. It doesn't feel like I'm actually graduating today, and I don't think it'll actually set in until I cross that stage," Dean tells us.
The ceremony, at one point, took a somber, yet celebratory, moment to honor Achim Bailey, the Springfield man who was found floating in the Connecticut River two months after he was reported missing.
Achim would have been graduating today with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.
His parents, Hugh and Dorothy, were on-hand to accept a posthumous degree on his behalf.
"It was sweet knowing that he received his degree, just bitter knowing that we have to accept it on his behalf, and him not being here to accept it on his own behalf, that's the only sad part of it," says Hugh.
Although no longer here, the parents are still smiling ear to ear, thankful to be part of the day's ceremony.
"It is beautiful. I'm really proud of him. He's a go-getter, he's a great achiever, and it makes me feel good that he graduated and is getting his degree," Dorothy tells us.
The school says, while it may not replace their loss, they hope this gesture respects his legacy.
"It really means a lot to us, a whole lot to us, that we were apart of this," added Hugh.
