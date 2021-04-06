SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The ACLU filed a lawsuit Tuesday calling for an investigation into Springfield Police Department alleged misconduct and the Hampden County District Attorney’ office, saying they’ve failed to investigate and disclose the misconduct in the department.

This lawsuit comes after the July report from the Department of Justice that found the Springfield Police narcotics unit used excessive force in many instances over the last few years.

The lawsuit filed today in the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court by the ACLU is now questioning the Hampden County District Attorney’s role in the alleged misconduct by the Springfield Police Department.

Officials release investigation into Springfield Police Department's Narcotics Bureau SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The United States Justice Department has announced today, findings after an investigation into the Springfield …

“It’s the worst kept secret in Springfield that cops are beating folks up in the streets and lying about it and on top about it, the D.A. is helping to cover it up by not disclosing that misconduct in criminal cases. It’s been going on for years,” said Somil Trivedi, senior staff attorney with the ACLY Criminal Law Reform Project.

Trivedi added that this lawsuit goes further than the DOJ report, which is the only police department investigation by the former Trump administration. He said this investigation will look at the whole department and not just the narcotics unit.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement:

“The Hampden District Attorney’s Office is committed to fairness and justice for all. The ACLU’s filing is a misdirected political effort supported by biased opinions and falsehoods. It is baseless and inaccurate and we will litigate it as such.”

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood added in statement:

"The Springfield Police Department has not been served and has not had the opportunity to review the lawsuit in question. Since being named as police commissioner two years ago, it has been my mission to modernize the Springfield Police Department and prioritize training and public service. We have seen positive early results including our mental health professional co-responder program, our approach to illegal firearms and a prioritization of internal affairs and holding all of our officers and employees accountable to the people of Springfield at all times, and we will continue those efforts.”

We're told the D.A.’s office has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.