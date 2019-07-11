SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The American Civil Liberty's Union (ACLU) files a lawsuit against the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, seeking information about how they use the state's driver's license database for facial surveillance.
The ACLU claiming that this technology infringes on the rights of drivers across the state.
Executive ACLU Director Carol Rose told Western Mass News when someone goes to the RMV to get their license they are not informed that if someone also enters their face into a surveillance system.
She said that this technology gave the government unprecedented power to track who we are, where we go, what we do, and whom we know.
This lawsuit comes after the ACLU filed two public records requests in February and April of 2019 that have gone unanswered by the MassDOT.
Western Mass News reached out to the department specifically regarding about ACLU's lawsuit, and they said that it is against their policy to comment on pending litigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
