SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Even in the summer you can catch a cold but is your AC to blame?
If you're feeling under the weather you could have a summer cold with one local AFC Urgent Care is seeing an influx in visits.
It's not just in chilly temperatures that you can catch a cold but turns out it can happen this time of year too.
Louise cardellina, physician assistant afc urgent care
Louise Cardellina, a Physician Assistant at AFC Urgent Care in Springfield told Western Mass News more patients are coming in.
"This time of year we're seeing a lot of summer colds," Cardellina said.
The virus is the culprit, but environmental conditions like your air conditioning could be making it worse
"It's creating a wonderful environment for a virus to live," Cardellina explained.
Viruses survive best in low humidity and cold environments so if you're running an air conditioner too cold those germs can spread.
"They can hold dust and other allergens," Cardellina said.
Which could also be making you sick if the air conditioner is not properly maintained causing cold-like symptoms.
"Possible sore throat, coughing," Cardellina said
But there's no need to turn off the AC.
Taking steps like changing the air filter, ventilating rooms in the early morning and evening, and not letting the temperature get below 70 or above 80 will improve air quality but if you do feel sick...
"Vitamin c and zinc work very well," Cardellina said
Air-conditioned environments can contribute to a cold but staying cool in extreme heat is also vital to your health.
So it's all about maintenance and balance.
