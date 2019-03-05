SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City officials are taking steps to remove a Springfield officer, who is facing several criminal charges, from the force.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood has begun the process to terminate the employment of Officer Daniel Cintron.
Cintron is facing charges in connection with separate off-duty incidents.
In July 2018, Cintron was indicted by a Hampden County grand jury on 31 charges including child rape with force. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave following that indictment.
Cintron was also placed on unpaid leave in September 2017 after he was arrested in August of that year on charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and witness intimidation.
"I will not continue to a carry an officer with such serious charges on my roster. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty, but these charges are so egregious that I don’t believe he could ever serve the public in the capacity of a police officer," Clapprood said in a statement.
Both cases against Cintron are being investigated by the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit. Walsh noted that Cintron is also facing charges from Chicopee Police.
Clapprood is also reportedly reviewing past discipline of department officers and work with the city's Labor Relations Department to determine if any further action should or can be taken.
