SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After the second murder in Springfield in a matter of two weeks, Western Mass News is looking into the violence in the city and how the police are working to stop it.
Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Claprood insisted that violent crime in the city is down among nearly every category except vehicle larceny.
However, people we spoke with today and comments left on our social media pages show the rest of the city doesn't feel that way.
We asked the commissioner about their methods in keeping tabs on crime while also fighting a perception problem.
"What actually bothers me more than a wrongful perception, it's dealing with violent people over and over and over again," Clapprood tells us.
If crime in Springfield were a movie, acting Springfield Police Commissioner Clapprood says it would be like watching the same scene on repeat.
"It's the same players. We know who they are. They're not out on a warrant, they didn't skip court, and they're out. They have the right not to be harassed by us," stated Clapprood.
She says, with so many repeat offenders receiving lenient bails and sentencing, it becomes a herculean task to separate those truly rehabilitating themselves from those willing to commit crime again.
"We do a lot of times see them and make a stop and say, you know, 'What are you up to?', but, unfortunately, there's so many of them out there," continued Clapprood.
She says even the task of tracking repeat offenders needs to begin before they're released into the community.
"It's not a good solution for us to be following people around. It's a better solution for them to be incarcerated and getting the help, getting the programs and getting what they need in the first place," said Clapprood.
Right now, the Hampden County Jail facilities have 1,193 people in custody, with room for 1,734 people total.
Jail officials say it's too dangerous for the jail facilities to be packed to capacity.
Clapprood says it would help the Springfield Police Department and victims if violent offenders could be sentenced longer.
"What would help us immensely is when these people go to court or if they're dangerous or violent, would be hanging onto them for a while," says Clapprood.
She claims lenient sentences makes victims and witnesses less likely to come forward with critical information.
"They know as well as we know they can give us information on somebody we could make the arrest, but that somebody may be right back in their neighborhood a week or a month later," stated Clapprood.
Pressing rewind and starting the scene all over again, harming both the people and the perception of the community.
"I've had people say to me that it's more lucrative than doing things the right way. I've heard people say that that's the only life they know. It's very difficult to gain credibility when they don't see the results," added Clapprood.
