Active investigation underway at Cumberland Farms in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have opened up an investigation into an unspecified incident at a local Cumberland Farms.
Springfield Police were seen entering and exiting the Cumberland Farms located on Parker Street during the late night hours on Thursday.
Crime scene tape was not up when our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
We have reached out to Springfield Police, but have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
