Police investigating alleged road rage incident on St. James Ave. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating an alleged road rage incident that happened Friday night on St. James Avenue.
Springfield Police officials tell us that the operator of one vehicle allegedly drew a gun and pointed it at another driver.
We're told this incident remains very active and that it may have spilled over into the Chicopee section of St. James Avenue.
Authorities have not stated if any injuries were reported.
Springfield Police declined to comment further.
Our crew on scene reports that officials have focused their attentions on a vehicle parked on the side of the road.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
