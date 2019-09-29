Active investigation underway on School St. in Palmer.

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An active investigation is currently underway on School Street in Palmer.
While the circumstances surrounding the situation remain limited at this time, Monson Police officials were able to tell us that they are assisting Palmer Police officials with an investigation.
We have reached out to Palmer Police officials for a comment, but were only able to state that this was an active and ongoing investigation.
We're told that, at this time, School Street remains open to through traffic.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
