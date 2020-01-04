Active investigation underway on Water St. in Granville.

GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local law enforcement agencies are on scene of an active investigation on Water Street.
Granville Police officials tells us that Water Street is not being closed down at this time, but did say that the investigation is ongoing.
Southwick Police has sent a K9 Unit to assist officials with their investigation.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
