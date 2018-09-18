GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We're following breaking news where an active police investigation is underway in a Hampshire County town.
Western Mass News received several reports of State and local police on-scene at a home on 139 New Ludlow Road.
State Police Sgt. Sullivan confirmed with Western Mass News that scene is part of an active investigation.
Residents said they witnessed crime scene tape placed around the home and officers taking pictures inside.
Western Mass News cameras also captured officers taking boxes out of the home and loading them into a truck.
The details surrounding the investigation are limited at this time.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest information on this story.
