WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Protesters calling for an end to racial inequality stand outside the town green in Westfield in unity. Their main message, what is happening around the country is not okay.
Protesters chanted 'Black Lives Matter, I can’t breathe, and take a knee.' They listened to speakers on a stage, who talked about their experiences; all to have their messages heard by police officers.
Protesters chanted loud and clear: All in unity. It's something the Westfield Police Department agrees with.
“I think it's good for the community. It's good for people to be able to publicly express their anguish and their grief over things that they feel that people suffered injustice for," said Westfield Police Department's Senior Police Captain Michael McCabe.
That anguish and grief people expressed...not only about George Floyd but also things they’ve experienced as well.
One speaker told Western Mass News that she had a close friend text her the "N" word and said it hurt her feeling.
"A lot of people when it happened, sent me long paragraphs about how I was overdramatic and how that wasn’t that big of a deal, 'If black people say it why can’t white people?' I just want people to know that’s not okay," said protester Asia Harper.
Another speaker spoke about how she was the only black female student at her high school.
“Sometimes I felt like I had to fit in. Cause I was the only black girl. I was among a lot of people, not my skin color. Then I just realized I’m me [and] I can’t be like everyone else," said protest speaker Jaiden Sanders.
Protesters asked the Westfield Police Department to take a knee, but ultimately they remained neutral.
"We have a weird spot in a society where not only do we have to protect them and go along with they say, but there could be other people with adverse ideas. So we kind of probably have to stay in the middle of the road," McCabe explained.
The protest was peaceful for the most part and the police said they were confident that everyone could police themselves.
