NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts activists held rallies in 20 areas across the state on Saturday. The event marked the United Nations International Day for the total elimination of nuclear weapons.
“Nuclear weapons are a true danger right now. There’s a lot of conflict in the world," said protestor Douglas Renick.
Fighting for the total elimination of nuclear weapons, dozens gathered on street corners across the state to make their voices heard, and according to the United Nations, over 13,000 nuclear weapons remain worldwide.
“Pay attention folks," he said. "There are nuclear weapons, they are dangerous, and they are costing us a lot of money, and we’d like to see them eliminated.”
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which would make nuclear weapons an international crime, was adopted in 2017. To date, 45 nations have ratified the treaty, but for it to take effect, at least 50 countries must sign it.
Protesters in Northampton told Western Mass News they’d like to see the money spent on nuclear weapons go towards other areas.
“If we just eliminate them, we’d have at least $40 billion a year to spend on other humans' needs," Renick explained.
These needs include food security, health care, housing, climate change, and education. Protesters added the money funding nuclear weapons is needed today more than ever.
“We’ll be able to take all [the] money we pour into weapons, that would annihilate the world, into helping the world fight the common today, the world war of COVID-19," said protester Peter Kakos.
