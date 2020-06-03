SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Protests have continued at the Springfield Police Department's headquarters with the protest being peaceful since the start of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Members of the Springfield Police Department are in riot gear standing with the Mass. State Police and the National Guard.
They created a barrier between the crowd and the police.
Western Mass News was told there are over 400 National Guard members at the headquarters tonight.
Western mass news spoke with some protesters who were asking for the police to take a knee with the group.
“I want them to see me as a non-threat. As a regular human being. As a person of a unity that doesn’t need to be seen as a danger and threat just cause how I look," said Springfield resident Tayzhon James.
Now there has been some nice interaction with the crowd and the police and a young boy reached out and shook an officer's hand.
“When officers have a duty every single day to protect the citizens. Terrorize and murder innocent black Americans and not be held accountable. It sends a message to the rest of the world that it's not okay to do," said protester Gabriela Dearmas.
These protesters stood at these barricades asking police officers to take a knee. They want the Springfield Police Department to show them they’re on their side.
"I find it funny. I went to him and I said 'Why aren't you kneeling?' and he said 'I only kneel for Jesus' and that was his quote. But if you can kneel for Jesus that means you honor Jesus and that means you honor his two most important commandments. That means you love black people like you love your little self," said activists Gabriella Harris.
"I was telling the officer all we want is humanity take a knee. Be the change all it takes is one and if one can do it we all can do it," said protester Kyreem Tabar.
This protest was supposed to end at 7 p.m., but it went over and protesters stayed out here with their sings to get their message across.
