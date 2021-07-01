SHELBURNE FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Bill Cosby is expected to return to his home in Shelburne Falls sometime tonight after his surprise release from prison on Wednesday.
There were reports that Cosby was expected to reunite with his wife at their Shelburne Falls house. Western Mass News was outside of Cosby's house Thursday afternoon and evening, waiting for him to arrive back home.
There's been sporadic activity. At one point, we watched as a man opened the front gate and a black Audi sped thru and down the driveway.
But there has been no confirmation yet of Cosby's arrival.
Western Mass News witnessed a landscaper come onto the property with a tractor, blocking the driveway to the gate. Then, a woman who appeared to be a house sitter came here as well, blocking the driveway.
The 83-year-old walked out of prison Wednesday right after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Cosby had been behind bars for more than two years. When Cosby left his home in Pennsylvania around 1:00 Thursday afternoon, he reportedly waved to the media and rode away in an SUV.
So far tonight, no definitive signs Cosby has made it home.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
