AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) made a splash Monday at UMass Amherst with the help of a Hollywood actor. They protested the university's use of marmoset monkeys in experiments about menopause.
Representatives with PETA said they chose September to do the demonstration right as students are getting reacclimated to campus life. They said they wanted those students to know exactly the type of experiments that are going on in this building.
“The marmosets in this laboratory are enduring numerous invasive surgeries, captivity,” said Katherine Roe, a neuroscientist with PETA.
Animal advocacy group PETA held signs, showed videos, and made speeches today to express their anger at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for its use of marmosets in research on the symptoms of menopause. It's a normal process in humans, but something the demonstrators said doesn't naturally occur in the small primates.
“Very, very upsetting. It's needless,” said Sheryl Becker with Western Mass. Animal Rights Advocates.
Part of the demonstration on-campus came from Massachusetts-born actor Casey Affleck, a longtime animal rights activist.
“We love this state. We know that this is a great school and it will continue to be a great school when it stops torturing and killing these helpless animals,” Affleck said.
The group wants to see research dollars, some of which come from a federal government agency, directed elsewhere.
“People are studying women who are going through menopause studying it's effects on their brains,” Roe added.
Western Mass News reached out to UMass Amherst, which defended their use of animal experiments and said in part:
“Animals are used in research when no better options exist.”
One student disagreed with both the message PETA was trying to send about animal experimentation and with the celebrity spokesperson Affleck, whose previous sexual harassment cases and allegations came to light during the ‘Me Too’ movement.
“I think that it is cruelly ironic that an organization that claims to be about the ethical treatment of animals has apparently decided to eliminate human beings from that equation,” said UMass graduate student Erik Plowden.
Officials with UMass Amherst said they have a dedicated website that explains their case for using animals in experiments. They said there's also a frequently asked question section.
Any university that still wastes animal lives, money, and resources on hurting and killing animals in fruitless experiments is doing its students a disservice, not to mention society. It should get with the times and rely on technology for testing instead.
Bravo to Casey and his mom for speaking out against these crude, cruel, and pointless experiments. Marmosets do not even experience menopause--the condition supposedly being studied by these experiments--yet experimenters zip-tie these animals into restraining devices, drill into their skulls and implant electrodes, cut open their necks to expose muscle, and thread electrode leads from the scalp and neck to the abdomen. To mimic “hot flashes” in the marmosets, experimenters cut out their ovaries and heat the animals with hand warmers. This is yet another example of the curiosity-driven cruelty that regularly goes on in laboratories.
