Adams man arrested after making a purchase with counterfeit money.

ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police made an arrest after officials say a man made a purchase at a local business using counterfeit money.
According to Adams Police officials, they began to conduct an investigation into the matter after receiving multiple calls on the matter.
Authorities were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect in question.
The suspect, who is only being identified as an Adams man, was located and arrested without incident on Wednesday.
He is expected to appear in Northern Berkshire District Court within the coming days for his arraignment.
