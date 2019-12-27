Adams man arrested following pursuit with police.

ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A pursuit in Adams early Friday morning resulted in the arrest of, what was described as, a habitual traffic offender.
According to Adams Police officials, around 12:50 a.m., a midnight shift patrolman attempted to stop a silver Mercedes with Connecticut plates after determining that the vehicle's plates had been suspended/revoked and that the operator was driving with a suspended license.
The patrolman sounded his lights and attempted to pull the vehicle over on Columbia Street, but the Mercedes sped off down Burt Street.
The vehicle then sped through the intersection at Burt and Friend Streets before crashing onto a resident's lawn.
The operator, who is only being identified at this time as an Adams man, proceeded to get out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot and into the woods.
An Adams Police K9 was then called in to assist in locating the suspect.
Officials were able to locate the suspect a short while later at his parent's house in town.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the suspect, who was not the registered owner of the Mercedes, had his Massachusetts drivers license suspended for life due to the amount of traffic offenses he had committed.
The suspect was then arrested on the following charges:
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration
- Operate to endanger
- Failure to stop for police
- Resisting arrest
- Speeding
- Leaving the scene of a property damage
