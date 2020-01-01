ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to an area hospital and another party was taken into custody after a man barricaded himself inside a home on New Year's Eve.
According to Adams Police officials, officials received a report of a possible domestic violence/ hostage situation at a residence on Notch Road around 3:30 p.m.
Due to the nature of the situation, the Adams Police Department immediately activated the Berkshire County Special Response team and requested mutual aid be brought in from the North Adams Police Department and Mass State Police.
Shortly after receiving the report, authorities began receiving Facebook messages from a male party saying that a firearm was allegedly present in the home and that he was unable to exit the residence safely.
Arriving officials then established a perimeter around the home and began blocking off roadways.
Authorities attempted to maintain constant communication with the individual inside the home through Facebook and phone calls until the situation concluded.
It became apparent to officials that the party that had originally reached out to Adams Police may have been experiencing a mental health crisis or was under the influence of an illegal drug and/or alcohol.
The Special Response team was able to eventually enter the home and secured the two males that were inside the residence.
Officers that had entered the home reported that one of the men was destroying items inside the residence and was screaming at the top of his lungs prior to being secured by officials.
That individual was transported to Berkshire Medical Center for an evaluation.
The other male was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of New Hampshire and is also facing a fugitive from justice charge.
No additional charges have been filed against either individual at this time.
Since this may be a case of domestic violence, no further information will be made available.
This incident remains under investigation by the Adams Police Department.
