ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Adams Police Department is investigating a threat made at Berkshire Art and Technology Charter School. 

Officials told Western Mass News the threat was made using Airdrop, a digital sharing service utilized on iPhones.

Police said an initial investigation revealed the threat was not credible, but they're still looking for who made it in the first place.

