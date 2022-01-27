ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Adams Police Department is investigating a threat made at Berkshire Art and Technology Charter School.
Officials told Western Mass News the threat was made using Airdrop, a digital sharing service utilized on iPhones.
Police said an initial investigation revealed the threat was not credible, but they're still looking for who made it in the first place.
