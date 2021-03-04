ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Adams Police said that police were called to 7-Eleven on Columbia Street in the morning hours of December 8, 2020.
An investigation found that a male suspect went into the store, showed a handgun, demanded items from the store clerk, then fled before police arrived.
Police noted that the suspect was seen wearing two different camouflage sweatshirts - one with a black, blue, and white pattern, and the other with a green, brown, black, and tan pattern. In addition, the black coat the suspect wore has what police described as a "distinct dotted pattern at the bottom of the coat."
Anyone with information is asked to call Adams Police at (413) 743-1212 ext. 108.
