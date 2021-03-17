ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in one Berkshire County town are looking for the public's help in locating a hit and run driver.
Adams Police said that an officer in the area of Burt Street was flagged down around 9:45 p.m. Monday by someone who had reported being hit by a vehicle.
That person reportedly told police that a vehicle had stopped in each lane of Columbia Street to let them cross the road in a crosswalk near Burt Street and Dollar General, but was hit by a gray Hyundai Elantra traveling south on Columbia Street after almost making it all the way across the street.
Police noted that it's believed the Elantra passed the stopped southbound vehicle, which stopped to allow the person to cross, on the right.
"This party advised that they believed the vehicle operators that stopped for them helped them after they were struck by the vehicle but they did not obtain their identities. This party did not believe the operator of the Hyundai stopped to assist," police said. However, the person was not able to give a description on the two vehicles that stopped, other than one vehicle was a truck and the other was a car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Adams Police at (413) 743-1212.
