Adams Police seeking to identify alleged armed robbery suspect.

ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Adams are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning.
According to Adams Police officials, officers responded to the Mobil Gas Station on Howland Avenue around 12:15 a.m. for a report of a masked individual that had shown employees a large knife and demanded cash and cigarettes.
The suspect had fled the gas station on foot prior to officers arriving on scene.
We're told that the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and a pack of cigarettes.
Officers are also asking anyone in the area from Howland Avenue up towards Butler Street towards North Adams and near Old Columbia Street to come forward if they have any home surveillance footage.
If you recognize the pictured individual, you are asked to contact the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212.
