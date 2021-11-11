GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Concerns in Greenfield after the Mayor told Western Mass News the high school and middle school have been forced to shelter in place a total of eight times since the start of the school year.
The latest was Wednesday at Greenfield High when Police responded to a fight.
Many parents said their child’s learning experience is being disrupted. Now, the mayor told Western Mass News potential plans police and the superintendent could make.
“And we did have police cars here. because the police were called. But at no time were they here to arrest a student," said Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner.
Wedegartner told Western Mass News what happened when Greenfield Police were called to the high school on Wednesday and why they were called.
“They were called by someone in the schools. A staff person in the schools. To ensure that there were someone here who could analyze the situation,” explained Mayor Wedgegartner.
Parents spoke out at the Greenfield school committee meeting Wednesday night, so officials are coming up with a plan.
“Superintendent DeBarge is definitely making a plan. Along with Police Chief Robert Haigh,” said Mayor Wedgegartner.
The Mayor told Western Mass News what is being discussed.
“We are talking about a plan that could include community resource officers, community support officers in our schools,” explained Mayor Wedgegartner.
Western Mass News reached out to both the Police Chief and the Superintendent, they did not get back to us.
