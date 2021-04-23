BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple goats have been lost in a small barn fire in Bernardston after a heat lamp was used to keep one of the goats who was expecting, warm.
The tragic event unfolded just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Bernardston Fire Chief, Peter Shedd tells Western Mass News 11 firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes, but the barn was a total loss.
Sadly, 3 small goats were found near the heat lamp, the Chief reports.
"(A) check of the electrical system , showed a trip in the breaker to the barn."
In all, 5 adult goats and 3 newborn goats, were lost in this fire at 396 Brattleboro Road.
Chief Shedd explained to us that the owner had placed a heat lamp in the barn because one of the goats was expecting.
"The goats were family pets," Chief Shedd says.
Northfield assisted Bernardston on this call, covering the fire station in town while local firefighters were on scene.
