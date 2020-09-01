WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker continues to address school reopening guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, but one western Mass. resident said his son, who has special needs, has been left behind by the state.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what day programs are now doing to reopen and what requirements the state has put in place for them to serve their communities once again.
"The six months he's been out of the program, he's fallen back, and you can't replace that," said Ware resident Tony Paulton.
Paulton spoke out for his son, Robert, who has autism and is non-verbal. He told Western Mass News individuals who have special needs like his son, rely on the structure and community their day programs provide.
"His whole routine, he doesn't have it anymore," he explained.
But COVID-19 interrupted that routine, and Paulton said his son lost precious time working on his social and communication skills.
"We can not bring in all 600 people back into our programs for a long time," said the president for the Center of Hope Foundation, Cindy Howard.
The Center of Hope Foundation serves families in central and parts of western Mass, and Howard said their program faces the same challenges as most schools.
"Day program providers have similar issues," she said. "It takes a lot of planning and changes to our building to ensure everyone's safety."
In July, the Baker-Polito Administration allowed day programs to reopen with new precautions, including making sure that there are 113 square feet for each individual who comes back.
"So a building that might have had 75 people in it now can only hold 40 people, including staff," said the executive director of Sunshine Village, Gina Kos.
Kos never imagined in the 29 years, she's worked there that she'd have to close their doors for two weeks, let alone five months...
"We hope that in September and October, we can open up more programs so more people can come back to Sunshine Village," she explained.
Both the Center of Hope and Sunshine Village has implemented Zoom sessions throughout the pandemic.
"My son, being the way he is, he can't look at a computer screen for eight hours that's not going to happen," Paulton said.
He also said for his son, it's not the same, and that one-on-one personal interaction is crucial, which is one reason why Sunshine Village has started to get more creative with how they serve their families.
"Dropping off "great day" bags filled with interactive games, art supplies, and culinary guides they could work on, as well as delivering a home-cooked meal and activities for families to engage in," Kos explained.
Both communities are slowly starting back up their programs.
The Center of Hope is bringing back 75 individuals this week, and Sunshine Village said they've reached out to the half of their clientele living with families first.
"The majority of people who wanted to come back have been able to come back," Kos said.
The programs comprised of state, federal, and private funding are working with local governments for guidance.
"I would have liked to have more guidance for us, but I think they're doing the best that they can," Kos explained.
In the meantime, Paulton has one message for state leaders...
"Don't shut them out completely," he said.
The Center of Hope said they've reallocated funding they've received over the last few months for needed PPE supplies and the virtual services they've been offering. Sunshine Village told Western Mass News they used their funding for their program development and the interactive materials they've delivered to families the past five months.
